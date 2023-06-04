Elias Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .381 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.475) and OPS (.837) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (37.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (17.6%).

In 35.3% of his games this year (18 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings