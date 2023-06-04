Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .276.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • In 72.5% of his games this year (37 of 51), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Blackmon has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.7%).
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (49.0%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.406 OBP .357
.434 SLG .394
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 25
21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
