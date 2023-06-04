On Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has two doubles and four walks while hitting .167.

Wynns has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

In four games this season (33.3%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

