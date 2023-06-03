When the Kansas City Royals (17-40) and Colorado Rockies (25-34) match up at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, June 3, Daniel Lynch will get the ball for the Royals, while the Rockies will send Austin Gomber to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +125. Kansas City is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynch - KC (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 7.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been listed as the favorite eight times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

The Royals have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in five tries.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 22 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 12 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Robert Austin Wynns 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+260)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

