Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium against Daniel Lynch, who gets the start for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 267 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.493 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gomber has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish

