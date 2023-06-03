The Minnesota Lynx (0-6) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Mystics (3-2) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Minnesota fell to Connecticut 89-84 at home last time out, and were led by Napheesa Collier (30 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Kayla McBride (12 PTS, 27.3 FG%).

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee - - -

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN

NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Collier tops the Lynx in scoring (18.8 points per game), and produces 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. She also averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (10th in the league).

Jessica Shepard is No. 1 on the Lynx in rebounding (9.7 per game) and assists (4.8), and puts up 9.8 points. She also posts 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Lynx receive 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Tiffany Mitchell.

McBride gives the Lynx 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She also delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -9.5 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.