On Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Minnesota Lynx (0-6) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Washington Mystics (3-2), airing at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-9) 162.5 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-9.5) 162.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 9 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Mystics games have not hit the over yet this season.
  • Lynx games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.