The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .255 with eight doubles and four walks.
  • Trejo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 over the course of his last outings.
  • Trejo has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), including six multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • In 32 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.267 AVG .262
.267 OBP .295
.300 SLG .357
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 2
16 GP 16
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Lynch (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
