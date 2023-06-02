Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Tovar has had a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.8%).

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven home a run in 18 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.

In 42.6% of his games this year (23 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 26 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings