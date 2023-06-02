Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)



Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Tovar has had a hit in 35 of 54 games this season (64.8%), including multiple hits eight times (14.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tovar has driven home a run in 18 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games.
  • In 42.6% of his games this year (23 of 54), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 26
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
