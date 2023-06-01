The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. Arizona (-1.5) is favored on the run line. A 9.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -175 +150 9.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +105 -130

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 44.7%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has won eight of its 23 games, or 34.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 56 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 9-19 12-10 12-23 16-22 8-11

