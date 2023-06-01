Thursday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-33) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:40 PM on June 1.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (0-1, 5.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (four of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (256 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.23 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule