The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are facing off in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams average 225.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 12.5 -120 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 +105 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -425 -5000 Heat +320 -

