Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .263 with six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), with at least two hits 15 times (30.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has an RBI in 13 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (18 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
