Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this year (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
