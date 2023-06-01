The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 113-111 win versus the Lakers, Murray tallied 25 points, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 27.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.4 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 36.5 30.1 39.3 PR 30.5 23.9 33.3 3PM 3.5 2.6 2.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 shots per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

