Ezequiel Tovar -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .240.
  • In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this year (41.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 25
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.