The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

  • Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Jones picked up a base hit in 12 of 28 games last season (42.9%), with at least two hits in seven of those games (25.0%).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two home runs.
  • Jones drove in a run in 21.4% of his 28 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of them (three). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 21.4% of his games last season (six of 28), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.7%) he scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 14
.143 AVG .314
.211 OBP .375
.171 SLG .510
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing just one hit.
  • In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
