After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.
  • Profar has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.2% of his games this season, Profar has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
26 GP 22
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Henry (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing just one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
