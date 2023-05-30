The Minnesota Lynx (0-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Dallas Wings (2-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at College Park Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Wings

Minnesota's 82.4 points per game last year were only 0.4 fewer points than the 82.8 Dallas gave up.

The Lynx went 12-8 last season when they scored more than 82.8 points.

Minnesota shot 45.0% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 45.9% Dallas' opponents shot last season.

The Lynx went 10-6 when they shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

Minnesota shot 34.8% from beyond the arc last season. That's only 0.5 percentage points higher than Dallas allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.3%).

The Lynx had a 12-8 record when the team hit more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Minnesota rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 33.8 and 36.9 boards per game last season, respectively.

Lynx Injuries