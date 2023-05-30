Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .465 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .249 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 in his last games.

In 70.2% of his games this year (33 of 47), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 8.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (29.8%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 47 games (42.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings