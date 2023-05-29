Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Karl Kauffmann will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
The favored Diamondbacks have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-185
|+150
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those matchups had spread set by sportsbooks).
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those games.
- Colorado is 8-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 53 opportunities.
- In six games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|9-16
|12-9
|12-21
|16-20
|8-10
