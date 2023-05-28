The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

  • Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Jones picked up at least one hit 12 times last season in 28 games played (42.9%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (25.0%).
  • He went yard in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.4% of his games a year ago (six of 28), Jones picked up an RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • In 21.4% of his games last year (six of 28), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 14
.143 AVG .314
.211 OBP .375
.171 SLG .510
1 XBH 6
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
19/3 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 0
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
