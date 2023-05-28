The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Tovar has gotten a hit in 31 of 49 games this year (63.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (12.2%).
  • In 6.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%).
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (40.8%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.268 AVG .182
.305 OBP .239
.464 SLG .273
8 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 10
13/1 K/BB 23/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 22
21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
