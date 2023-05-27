Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on May 27 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).

He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (13 of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 24 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

