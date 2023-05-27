Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Profar has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this season (30 of 44), with at least two hits 12 times (27.3%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (29.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (11.4%).
- He has scored in 18 of 44 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.57 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
