Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (30).

Cleveland's .338 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians are 28th in MLB with a .224 batting average.

Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.5 runs per game (173 total).

The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.

Guardians batters strike out 7.1 times per game, the fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 72 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is fifth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 266 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Bibee is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Bibee will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts this season, Flaherty has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Reds L 6-5 Away Jordan Montgomery Brandon Williamson 5/23/2023 Reds W 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Graham Ashcraft 5/24/2023 Reds L 10-3 Away Steven Matz Ben Lively 5/25/2023 Reds W 2-1 Away Miles Mikolas Luke Weaver 5/26/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Matthew Liberatore Shane Bieber 5/27/2023 Guardians - Away Jack Flaherty Tanner Bibee 5/28/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Montgomery Hunter Gaddis 5/29/2023 Royals - Home Adam Wainwright - 5/30/2023 Royals - Home Steven Matz Zack Greinke 6/2/2023 Pirates - Away Miles Mikolas Roansy Contreras 6/3/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore -

