On Saturday, Daniel Bard (coming off going -for-) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

Daniel Bard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Daniel Bard At The Plate

Bard has while hitting .000.

Bard has zero hits in 12 games this season.

He has not homered in his 12 games this season.

Bard has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Daniel Bard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 .000 AVG .000 .000 OBP .000 .000 SLG .000 XBH HR RBI / K/BB / SB Home Away 6 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

