Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks while hitting .286.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon is batting .375 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (8.7%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9%.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (23 of 46), with two or more runs four times (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.