Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Friday at Coors Field against Max Scherzer, who will start for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mets (-210). New York is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 11 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -210 +170 11 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -125

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 3-10 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 50 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-13 9-16 11-9 11-20 14-19 8-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.