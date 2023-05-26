On Friday, Kris Bryant (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is batting .274 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.

Bryant has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.6% of those games.

In five games this season, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Bryant has driven home a run in 13 games this season (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 16 of 46 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 24 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

