Daniel Bard Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Daniel Bard (coming off going -for-) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Daniel Bard Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Daniel Bard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Daniel Bard At The Plate
- Bard is batting .000 with .
- Bard has no hits in 12 games this year.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Bard has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Daniel Bard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.000
|.000
|OBP
|.000
|.000
|SLG
|.000
|XBH
|HR
|RBI
|/
|K/BB
|/
|SB
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer (3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.