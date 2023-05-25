Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.2% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 46), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.4% of his games this season, McMahon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 19 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.283 AVG .152
.328 OBP .239
.491 SLG .304
7 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 7
25/4 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 24
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.
