Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (25-25) into a matchup with Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (21-29) at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET. Arraez is hitting .371, best in the league, and Diaz is second at .343.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.88 ERA).

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023

3:10 PM ET

Denver, Colorado

Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.60 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-5) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went two innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.

Freeland is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Freeland is looking to record his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins will hand the ball to Garrett (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed one hit in 6 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 4.60, a 5.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

