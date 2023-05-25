On Thursday, Elias Diaz (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 49 hits and an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 33 of 42 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has homered in five games this year (11.9%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.1% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 20 (87.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings