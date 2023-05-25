Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on May 25 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .276.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
  • Blackmon is batting .300 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 70.5% of his 44 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 21 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
.302 AVG .254
.406 OBP .357
.434 SLG .394
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
6 RBI 7
4/9 K/BB 15/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 22
17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.42).
  • The Marlins rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garrett (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
