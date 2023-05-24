Luis Arraez and Charlie Blackmon are among the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Wednesday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has collected 44 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He's slashing .275/.364/.419 on the season.

Blackmon has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has collected 48 hits with 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .345/.400/.504 on the season.

Diaz has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .450 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (1-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Alcantara has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Reds May. 13 7.2 7 6 6 9 2 at Cubs May. 7 8.1 9 2 2 9 0 vs. Braves May. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 at Braves Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 6 3

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 62 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .371/.424/.461 slash line on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 29 RBI (43 total hits).

He's slashing .246/.323/.526 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

