Rockies vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins, on Wednesday at Coors Field.
The favored Marlins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +135. The contest's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.
Rockies vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-165
|+135
|10.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a record of 10-18, a 35.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in 20 of its 48 chances.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-12
|9-16
|10-9
|11-19
|14-18
|7-10
