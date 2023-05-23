The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .220.
  • McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (27 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • McMahon has driven home a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (43.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.283 AVG .152
.328 OBP .239
.491 SLG .304
7 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 7
25/4 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 24
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%)
8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Perez (1-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.