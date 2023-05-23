The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET. Bryan De La Cruz and Jurickson Profar have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 38 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 213 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Rockies rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.474 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (3-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.

Gomber has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers L 13-3 Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins W 5-3 Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets - Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Kodai Senga

