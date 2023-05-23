How to Watch the Rockies vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies take the field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET. Bryan De La Cruz and Jurickson Profar have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rockies Prediction
|Marlins vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 38 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 213 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Colorado has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.474 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (3-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
- He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.
- Gomber has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Karl Kauffmann
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Kodai Senga
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.