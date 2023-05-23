The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .413 this season.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bryant has had a hit in 31 of 44 games this year (70.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (34.1%).

In five games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (29.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (6.8%).

He has scored in 15 of 44 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 24 15 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings