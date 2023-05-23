The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 84th in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 69% of his games this year (29 of 42), with more than one hit 13 times (31%).

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has driven in a run in 12 games this season (28.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.9%).

In 45.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 22 15 (75%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 7 (35%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 8 (40%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50%) 1 (5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 7 (35%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

