Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (24-23) and Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (19-28) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 22 at Coors Field. The matchup will begin at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +100. The total for the matchup is listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (3-3, 5.13 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 10 out of the 15 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+145) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Harold Castro 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

