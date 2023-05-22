Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (19-28) and Miami Marlins (24-23) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on May 22.
The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (3-3) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
- The Rockies have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (208 total runs).
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
|May 17
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|L 7-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|L 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|L 13-3
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
