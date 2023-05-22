Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (19-28) and Miami Marlins (24-23) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (3-3) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
  • The Rockies have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Colorado has been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (208 total runs).
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 Reds L 3-1 Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
May 17 Reds W 11-6 Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers L 7-2 Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
May 20 @ Rangers L 11-5 Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
May 21 @ Rangers L 13-3 Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
May 22 Marlins - Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
May 23 Marlins - Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
May 24 Marlins - TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
May 25 Marlins - Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
May 26 Mets - Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
May 27 Mets - Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander

