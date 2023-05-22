Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (19-28) and Miami Marlins (24-23) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Edward Cabrera (3-3) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (208 total runs).

The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.98) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule