The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game at home, 7.2 more than away (112.2). Defensively they allow 109.6 per game, 5.7 fewer points than on the road (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are averaging 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries