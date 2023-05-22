How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Lakers vs Nuggets Player Props
|Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.
- The Nuggets put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game at home, 7.2 more than away (112.2). Defensively they allow 109.6 per game, 5.7 fewer points than on the road (115.3).
- At home, Denver gives up 109.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 115.3.
- At home the Nuggets are averaging 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
