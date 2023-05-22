In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

These teams average 233 points per game between them, nine more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 229.1 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 26.5 -115 24.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 -115 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Bruce Brown 12.5 +105 11.5 Aaron Gordon 11.5 -130 16.3

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jamal Murray or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -215 -2500 Lakers +2800 +1200

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.