Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 3 or more (54.2%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (45.1% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).
- At 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.
- The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
- In 2022-23, Denver has attempted 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.9% have been 2-pointers.
