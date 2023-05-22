The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Lakers 114

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 3)

Nuggets (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Nuggets sport a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as a favorite of 3 or more (54.2%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Denver and its opponents aren't as successful (45.1% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA (115.8 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).

At 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.

The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

In 2022-23, Denver has attempted 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.9% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.