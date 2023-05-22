Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 22
Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.
In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|13.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.1
|4.1
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|2.3
|PRA
|18.5
|19
|19.8
|PR
|16.5
|15.6
|17.5
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.8
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Lakers
- Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- The Lakers give up 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.
- The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.
Bruce Brown vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/20/2023
|29
|15
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5/18/2023
|37
|12
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5/16/2023
|24
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1/9/2023
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|12/16/2022
|35
|11
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|10/30/2022
|28
|10
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|10/26/2022
|33
|18
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
