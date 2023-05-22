Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Gordon, in his most recent game (May 20 win against the Lakers) produced seven points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for Gordon, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 16.3 12.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.5 PRA 20.5 25.9 19.3 PR 17.5 22.9 16.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Lakers

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 32 7 3 4 0 1 0 5/18/2023 39 10 4 2 0 1 0 5/16/2023 36 12 3 3 0 0 0 1/9/2023 22 9 10 0 1 4 0 12/16/2022 32 17 3 1 1 1 2 10/30/2022 31 18 6 0 3 2 0 10/26/2022 28 6 9 5 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.