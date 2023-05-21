As they go for the series sweep, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (28-17) will clash with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-27) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+170). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (2-3, 4.71 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Rockies and Rangers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+170), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 23 times and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Texas has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have won in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

