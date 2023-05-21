How to Watch the Rockies vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rockies Player Props
|Rangers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 37 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 205 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.456 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In three starts this season, Seabold has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.8 innings per appearance.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|L 3-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Brandon Williamson
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.